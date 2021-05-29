Study Alleges Proof China Lab Created COVID, Covered It Up

A new study alleges – "now beyond a reasonable doubt" – Chinese scientists not only cooked up COVID-19 in a lab, but they covered it up, and silenced potential whistleblowers.

After being ignored in their claims of possessing "prima facie evidence" for a year, British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen are coming out with a paper outlining proof of their long-held – and once widely panned – claims.

The revelations in the study to be published soon were obtained by the U.K.'s Daily Mail and allege "deliberate destruction, concealment, or contamination of data" by Chinese scientists after "unique fingerprints" in SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – are "indicative of purposive manipulation," concluding "the likelihood of it being the result of natural processes is very small."

"SARS-Coronavirus-2 has no credible natural ancestor," the study concludes, according to the report.

The study authors carry historical weight, too. Dalgleish is an oncology professor who has been credited with creating the first working "HIV vaccine," while Sørensen is a virologist who a chairman of Immunor, which received samples of SARs-CoV-2 to develop its Biovacc-19 vaccine candidate.

The latter detail is how the study purports to have proof of their claims, because Sørensen had access of the samples, according to the report.

The 22-page paper to be published in the Quarterly Reviews of Biophysics Discovery claims the Chinese scientists were working in "concert with American universities" on gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2002 and 2019.

"Digging through archives of journals and databases, Dalgleish and Sørensen pieced together how Chinese scientists, some working in concert with American universities, allegedly built the tools to create the coronavirus," the Daily Mail wrote in its report.

The best scientific evidence of a lab-engineered virus is the rare, if not improbable, finding of four amino acids in a "new spike" on the "backbone" of the natural coronavirus from Chinese cave bats all come positively charged. The positive charge permits them to latch on to negatively charged human cells like a magnet, making the virus highly infectious – and therefore deadly.

Seeing four positively charged amino acids in a row is unnatural because they would have repelled each other naturally, the scientists conclude.

"The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row," Dalgleish told DailyMail. "The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it."

Included in the study is the explosive claim Chinese scientists even attempted to cover their tracks in the Wuhan lab studying bat coronaviruses by "reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats," according to the report.

The scientists noted the strange evolution of the coronavirus, claiming Chinese scientists aware of their culpability in unleashed the deadly contagion shared samples with the world that were "retro-engineered" to make it look as if the virus occurred naturally.

It has been widely rebuked, China was slow to share its information on the outbreak and the samples with the world. Read: There was time for this to have happened.

The report noted new strains were "suddenly entered into gene databases by predominantly Chinese scientists early in 2020, years after they were recorded as being collected."

"We think that there have been retro-engineered viruses created," Dalgleish told Daily Mail. "They've changed the virus, then tried to make out it was in a sequence years ago."

Also, the study claims, Chinese scientists have left "gaps" in their failed effort to cover their tracks, providing the kind of "forensic" evidence that tends to crack criminal cases.

"It appears that preserved virus material and related information have been destroyed," the paper read, the Daily Mail reported. "Therefore we are confronted with large gaps in data which may never be filled."

Dalgleish and Sørensen added "Chinese scientists who wished to share their knowledge have not been able to do so or have disappeared," showing a "deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data" in Chinese labs.

The evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic itself is proof, too, the study claims.

"A natural virus pandemic would be expected to mutate gradually and become more infectious but less pathogenic which is what many expected with the COVID-19 pandemic but which does not appear to have happened," the paper reads.

"The implication of our historical reconstruction, we posit now beyond reasonable doubt, of the purposively manipulated chimeric virus SARS-CoV-2 makes it imperative to reconsider what types of gain of function experiments it is morally acceptable to undertake.

"Because of wide social impact, these decisions cannot be left to research scientists alone."