Athletes Claim NCAA Eluding Trump Gender Order

By    |   Wednesday, 26 February 2025 06:44 PM EST

Women athletes are challenging the NCAA over its new gender rules saying the organization is still allowing men to have a place on women's teams.

They say the NCAA is not following the intent of President Trumps executive order to keep men out of women's sports. The updated NCAA gender rules for collegiate sports, they say, still allow men to be on women's practice teams.

That would seem to run contrary to the intent of the Trump order which reads in part, "It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women's sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

The NCAA revised its gender policy the day after the president's order was announced. But the women athletes say it leaves a huge gap by allowing men to be involved in sports alongside women on practice teams.

Among the women athletes protesting the rules is former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who appears in a video highlighting the issue. She is known for opposing trans women competing in organized women's athletics. The video was posted on X by former collegiate artistic gymnast Jennifer Sey. She is also the founder of the sports clothing brand XX-YY.

Sey posted on her account at X, "Women's Teams are for female athletes ONLY. XX only. No substitutes. Fix your policy."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

