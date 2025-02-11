Trump Ratifies Return to Sanity in Women's Sports

'Hemales' Meet An Opponent Far More Formidable Than They

President Donald Trump recently issued another executive order.

This time he took on those trying to invade female sports and locker rooms.

On previous occasions, in our columns, we've covered what we term the invasion of female sports, and done so extensively.

Here we wrote of a team of volleyball players who voted with their feet and left the San Jose State volleyball team after it secretly added a “hemale” to the squad and tried to crush dissent from the females.

Here we wrote about the ten members of a female swim team at Virginia’s Roanoke College, a hotbed of left ideology in Salem, Virginia, who refused to compete with a hemale the administration had injected into the team.

And here we covered the growing (about time, too!) movement of females finally standing up for themselves and taking risks to do what’s right.

This time it was high school students in Riverside, California, who began wearing "Save Girl’s Sports" T-shirts to protest a hemale on the female track team.

The students were so united, they forced the administration to back down.

Now President Trump has essentially ratified what those brave women and girls did.

On Jan. 20, 2025, Trump issued the order that said, according to The Washington Times, "the executive branch to recognize that there are 'two sexes, male and female' when enforcing federal guidelines and policies concerning sex protections."

And now the soon-to-be-abolished (we hope) Department of Education put paid to the entire hemale invasion industry.

"The Department of Education has announced it will enforce Title IX protections based on biological sex, not gender identity, jettisoning the Biden administration’s effort to extend the landmark civil rights law to men who identify as women.

"The department will instead revert immediately to the 2020 Title IX rule, which defines 'sex' as 'the objective, immutable characteristic of being born male or female' and increases due process safeguards for students accused of sexual misconduct, according to the Dear Colleague letter issued Friday."

Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights in the new Trump administration summed it up nicely, "The Biden administration’s failed attempt to rewrite Title IX was an unlawful abuse of regulatory power and an egregious slight to women and girls. Under the Trump administration, the Education Department will champion equal opportunity for all Americans, including women and girls, by protecting their right to safe and separate facilities and activities in schools, colleges, and universities."

Or as Outkick.com observed, "And that now extends to the rewrite of Title IX that whoever was making decisions for former President Joe Biden tried to ram through.

"That rewrite would have forced educational institutions to expand the definition of sex to include 'gender identity,' an insane concept meant to protect and promote transgender ideology."

This is great!

Your columnists are happy!

However, let's not forget, insane gender ideology has not had the stake put through it.

Trump’s orders can be overturned by the next left president.

That’s why it’s important for this to be codified in legislation, passed by Congress, and signed by the president.

Outkick again reports partial progress, "the Republican–majority House of Representatives passed the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act' by a 218-206 margin with all Republicans voting "yea" and all but two Democrats voting "nay.”

That’s progress, but it must be finished in the Senate. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, R-Ala., bill protecting women’s sports would be the finishing touch.

Now let's see if the complacent, combover conservative leadership in the U.S. Senate thinks protecting women and girls who are athletes is important enough to expend some political capital.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.