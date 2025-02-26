Trans Contestant to Compete in Miss Georgia USA

Bella Bautista, a transgender woman and Miss Buckhead USA 2022 winner, will become the first transgender contestant in the Miss Georgia USA pageant in June, the Daily Mail reported.

Her participation comes at a time of the Trump administration’s shutdown of transgender inclusion in sports and beauty pageants.

On Jan. 20, the day of his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled, "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government."

The order mandated that his administration use "clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male." The federal government will also use the word "sex" instead of "gender" on all official documents, including passports, visas, and Global Entry cards, to "accurately reflect the holder's sex."

Bautista, 22, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding her participation.

"I'm going into a space where I'm not sure how the treatment or reaction is going to be, but all I can hope for and pray for is that I'm treated equally and I'm scored fairly," RoughtDraft Atlanta reported.

Bautista is a vocal advocate for transgender athletes and testified last month against the "Riley Gaines Act," a bill aimed at banning transgender athletes from competing in school sports.

"They are harming one community to protect another community. This is about rights for all Americans and it's unfair," she said in her testimony. Despite her opposition, the legislation passed in a 9-3 vote and is set for consideration in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Bautista joins a growing list of transgender contestants in Miss USA-affiliated pageants.

Kataluna Enriquez made history in 2021 as the first transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA national competition after winning Miss Nevada USA.

In 2023, Bailey Anne Kennedy won Miss Maryland USA, furthering discussions about inclusivity in beauty pageants.

However, the participation of transgender contestants continues to spark controversy within the industry.

Miss USA has recently faced internal turmoil beyond the debate over transgender inclusion.

Last year, Noelia Voigt resigned as Miss USA 2023, citing concerns about her "physical and mental well-being." Her resignation letter included a hidden message spelling out "I AM SILENCED," fueling speculation about alleged bullying and misconduct within the organization.

Soon after, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava and the Miss USA social media manager also resigned, criticizing the pageant’s leadership and work environment.