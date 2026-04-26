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Tags: women | mass shooting | fight | indiana university | five guys | police | investigation

Five Women Shot Near Indiana University

By    |   Sunday, 26 April 2026 02:13 PM EDT

Five women were shot and nine people were injured during a mass shooting near Indiana University on Sunday, April 26, authorities said.

At 12:25 p.m., Bloomington police were at the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue monitoring a large crowd when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a crowd of people scattering, Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said.

Officers located multiple wounded individuals. An investigation determined five people were injured by gunfire, while the others were hurt as they attempted to run from the area, Thomson said.

The people injured because of gunfire include:

A 20-year-old Plainfield woman with a bullet wound to the upper torso and also struck by bullet fragments in the side of the torso; an 18-year-old South Bend woman with embedded bullet fragments in the ankle and shin; a 22-year-old South Bend woman with embedded bullet fragments in the back of the thigh; a 17-year-old Indianapolis woman with embedded bullet fragments in the foot and ankle; and a 21-year-old Indianapolis woman with embedded bullet fragments in the shins and thighs.

It is not known if any of the injured individuals are students at Indiana University.

Investigators believe the incident began when a fight broke out between two women near a Five Guys fast-food restaurant, with multiple people drawing their handguns before shooting at each other, Thomson said.

The investigation is ongoing, Thomson said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Five women were shot and nine people were injured during a mass shooting near Indiana University on Sunday, April 26, authorities said.
women, mass shooting, fight, indiana university, five guys, police, investigation
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Sunday, 26 April 2026 02:13 PM
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