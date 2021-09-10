RNC to Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

The Republican National Committee plans to sue President Joe Biden over his COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Thursday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

Biden announced his intention to force companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers against coronavirus or test them weekly.

"Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied," McDaniel said in a statement posted on the RNC’s Twitter account. "Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price.

"Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties."

McDaniel's statement included a headline that called Biden’s mandate "unconstitutional."

Biden announced his mandate plans as the delta variant has caused a surge in infections around the country and the world. He took aim at people who have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden said. "It's about protecting yourself and those around you, the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love. My job as president is to protect all Americans.

"We've been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us."

Republicans quickly attacked Biden for infringing upon people’s rights.

"Things that are unconstitutional tend not to hold up in court," tweeted Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Several GOP governors also slammed Biden’s plans.

"I have been consistent in the freedom of businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, and I have opposed the government from saying businesses cannot exercise that freedom," said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who chairs the National Governors Association.

"The same principle should protect the private sector from government overreach that requires them to vaccinate all employees."

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte called Biden’s new vaccination mandate "unlawful and un-American."

The largest Republican LGBTQ group called out the president for "bullying" Americans on vaccination and for the "blaming" of "targeted individuals" for his administration's COVID-19 response struggles.

"The key to vaccinating more Americans and boosting public health is education and dialogue, not bullying and blaming like we saw from President Biden tonight," Log Cabin Republicans Managing Director Charles Moran wrote in a statement Thursday.