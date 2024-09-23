Wisconsin Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 7 Points

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by 7 points in battleground Wisconsin, according to the latest Wisconsin Watch poll released Monday.

Harris leads Trump 53% to 46% head-to-head among likely voters in the state, according to the survey, conducted by The MassINC Polling Group. In a multi-candidate model, Harris leads Trump 51% to 45%, according to the poll.

Harris’ lead is her largest in polling conducted after the Sept. 10 presidential debate, according to Wisconsin Watch. It’s also an outlier compared against other Wisconsin post-debate polls: Emerson College showed Trump with a 1-point lead; Marist College and Quinnipiac University have Harris leading by 1 point.

Further, the RealClearPolitics polling average also has Harris leading Trump by 1 point in Wisconsin, while FiveThirtyEight.com has Harris leading by 1.8 points.

“If the election were held today … we’d be expecting to find (Harris) with a low single-digit lead (in Wisconsin),” said Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group. “[I]t’s always possible that surges in turnout or lagging turnout from one group or another could change the results from what the polls show.”

Koczela added, “So, we do the best we can, and then we’re waiting for Election Day like everybody else.”

Harris leads Trump by 10 points among independents in Wisconsin, according to the survey, 49% to 39%. However, 3% of independents said they support Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but he has withdrawn from the race and endorsed Trump.

The MassINC Polling Group surveyed 800 likely voters in Wisconsin from Sept. 12-18 for Wisconsin Watch. The survey has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.