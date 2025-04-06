WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: winsome earle-sears | virginia | gop | governor | candidate | glenn youngkin

Virginia GOP: Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears Is the Party's Choice For Governor

By    |   Sunday, 06 April 2025 02:07 PM EDT

Virginia Republican Party leaders have named Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as the state GOP's nominee for governor. Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is not eligible to run. Virginia state law prevents governors from serving consecutive terms.

Youngkin posted that he is anxious to campaign for Earle-Sears. "Proud of my good friend and amazing partner @winwithwinsome for officially securing the Republican nomination. Let's get to work!"

Former state Sen. Amanda Chase posted on Thursday that she filed her documentation with the party to enter the race. The Hill reported an issue with verifying support signatures that prevented her qualification for a primary ballot position.

The state party made no reference to Chase in the post announcing Earle-Sears as the party candidate. "As the sole candidate to qualify for the Republican primary ballot on June 17th, Sears will be the Republican Party's nominee for Governor on the November 4th ballot."

In her candidacy announcement last September, Earle-Sears said, "I'm not your typical politician, and I never will be. I don't make excuses. I'm tough, principled, and I never stop working to get things done for you. I'm running for governor to make life better for EVERY Virginian."

Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger will face off against Earle-Spears leading up to the eventual first woman elected governor in Virginia.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Virginia Republican Party leaders have named Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as the state GOP's nominee for governor.
winsome earle-sears, virginia, gop, governor, candidate, glenn youngkin
215
2025-07-06
Sunday, 06 April 2025 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved