Virginia GOP: Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears Is the Party's Choice For Governor

Virginia Republican Party leaders have named Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as the state GOP's nominee for governor. Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is not eligible to run. Virginia state law prevents governors from serving consecutive terms.

Youngkin posted that he is anxious to campaign for Earle-Sears. "Proud of my good friend and amazing partner @winwithwinsome for officially securing the Republican nomination. Let's get to work!"

Former state Sen. Amanda Chase posted on Thursday that she filed her documentation with the party to enter the race. The Hill reported an issue with verifying support signatures that prevented her qualification for a primary ballot position.

The state party made no reference to Chase in the post announcing Earle-Sears as the party candidate. "As the sole candidate to qualify for the Republican primary ballot on June 17th, Sears will be the Republican Party's nominee for Governor on the November 4th ballot."

In her candidacy announcement last September, Earle-Sears said, "I'm not your typical politician, and I never will be. I don't make excuses. I'm tough, principled, and I never stop working to get things done for you. I'm running for governor to make life better for EVERY Virginian."

Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger will face off against Earle-Spears leading up to the eventual first woman elected governor in Virginia.