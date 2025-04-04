WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dick morris | aoc | democrats | 2028 elections | lunatics | moderates

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Could Nominate AOC in 2028

By    |   Friday, 04 April 2025 09:58 PM EDT

Political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday he believes Democrats could make Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., their presidential nominee in 2028.

Morris told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that after a party loses a tough election, it loses a lot of voters to the other party, noting Democrats fled the party in 1968 after Richard Nixon was elected and again in 1980 after Jimmy Carter lost to Ronald Reagan.

"When a party loses an election, it loses a lot of its supporters," Morris said. "And that means that the lunatics take over the asylum. It means the ballast that would be able to offset the crazy left."

Morris said moderates who might support California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Rep. Rahm Emanuel, D-Ill., or another moderate candidate are not going to vote in a Democrat primary.

"The only people who will are the nuts, the zealots, the people who are going to vote for AOC," Morris said. "The lunatics are going to take over the asylum."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Friday, 04 April 2025 09:58 PM
