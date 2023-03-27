WH Would Veto GOP House Bill Lowering Energy Costs

The White House on Monday threatened to veto a House GOP-led bill that attempts to lower energy costs and make the U.S. more energy independent.

The Lower Costs Energy Act, or H.R. 1, which the House is expected to vote on this week, focuses on lowering costs by restoring America's energy independence, according to a release by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who sponsored the bill. It would increase domestic energy production, reform the permitting process for all industries, reverse anti-energy policies advanced by the Biden administration, streamline energy infrastructure and exports and boost the production and processing of critical minerals.

But a statement from the White House said the bill would "raise costs for American families by repealing household energy rebates and rolling back historic investments to increase access to cost-lowering clean energy technologies.

"Instead of protecting American consumers, it would pad oil and gas company profits — already at record levels — and undercut our public health and environment," the White House said. "The administration strongly opposes this bill."

Three House committees — Natural Resources, Energy and Commerce, and Transportation — worked to craft the legislation.

"We are not in the business of being bullied by an administration that's ushered in the highest gas prices in history, depleted our strategic petroleum reserve, weakened our national security, and overall made the global environment worse by selling out to China and OPEC," a Natural Resources Committee aide said in an email to Newsmax. "If President [Joe] Biden wants to vote against lowering energy costs for Americans, then that tells you everything you need to know about his priorities."

The bill faces an uphill fight to even reach Biden's desk if passed by the GOP-led House. The Democrat-controlled Senate won't take up the bill, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying March 15 it's "dead on arrival."

The White House said the bill will double the cost of energy efficiency upgrades that families need to reduce household bills and would repeal the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that will cut energy costs and boost economic development in rural and urban communities across the country.

"The administration wants to work in bipartisan manner with Congress to address lowering energy costs, permitting reform, and addressing energy challenges," the White House said. "However, H.R. 1 would take us backward.

"Therefore, if presented to the president in its current form, he would veto it."