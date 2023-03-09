Energy Infrastructure Priority for House GOP

House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited energy infrastructure proposal on Thursday, signaling that the bill would be their first legislative priority in the new Congress.

The package includes measures that would speed up the approval process for mining permits, limit states' ability to block cross-border projects like pipelines, and remove restrictions on natural gas imports and exports.

"To lower costs for Americans and grow our economy, we need to get the federal government out of the way," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in the announcement.

"The Biden administration has kneecapped American energy production, and endlessly delayed critical infrastructure projects," he continued, adding that the "misguided policies" have increased costs and "jeopardized our national security."

Suggestions from the House Energy and Commerce Committee to repeal new funding aimed at tackling climate change and prohibit the Biden administration from a unilateral ban on fracking are also being floated.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Thursday that he would introduce the package next week alongside the Republican chairs of the Natural Resources, Transportation, and Energy committees as the Lower Energy Costs Act.

In the statement, Scalise elaborated that the bill specifically seeks to cut unnecessary regulations and stop the reliance on hostile foreign governments for natural resources.

"With the introduction of the Lower Energy Costs Act, we will put a stop to the war on American energy, become energy independent again, and lower costs for families who are struggling," the Republican leader assured.

While the package is not expected to pass the Senate or be signed by President Joe Biden, it could serve as a schematic for further negotiations in the upper chamber.

According to The Hill, bipartisan talks on the matter are ongoing.