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Tags: nike | layoffs | 1 | 400 | efficiency

Nike to Cut 1,400 Jobs in Efficiency Push

Nike to Cut 1,400 Jobs in Efficiency Push
The Nike logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP file)

Thursday, 23 April 2026 05:23 PM EDT

Nike said Thursday it was ‌reducing about ​1,400 roles in its global ⁠operations team, as the sportswear ​giant looks to boost ⁠its profits.

The reductions will mainly affect North America, ‌Asia and Europe ​and account for ‌less than 2% ‌of the company’s global workforce.

Nike, which has been grappling ⁠with ‌weaker business performance, ⁠is trying to reassert ⁠itself ⁠as the world's top sportswear ‌brand after ceding market share to rivals.

The company ‌has ​undertaken ‌several rounds of layoffs in recent years.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Nike said Thursday it was reducing about ​1,400 roles in its global ⁠operations team, as the sportswear ​giant looks to boost ⁠its profits.
nike, layoffs, 1, 400, efficiency
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2026-23-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 05:23 PM
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