Nike to Cut 1,400 Jobs in Efficiency Push

Nike said Thursday it was reducing about 1,400 roles in its global operations team, as the sportswear giant looks to boost its profits.
The reductions will mainly affect North America, Asia and Europe and account for less than 2% of the company’s global workforce.
Nike, which has been grappling with weaker business performance, is trying to reassert itself as the world's top sportswear brand after ceding market share to rivals.
The company has undertaken several rounds of layoffs in recent years.
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