Nike to Cut 1,400 Jobs in Efficiency Push

Nike said Thursday it was ‌reducing about ​1,400 roles in its global ⁠operations team, as the sportswear ​giant looks to boost ⁠its profits.

The reductions will mainly affect North America, ‌Asia and Europe ​and account for ‌less than 2% ‌of the company’s global workforce.

Nike, which has been grappling ⁠with ‌weaker business performance, ⁠is trying to reassert ⁠itself ⁠as the world's top sportswear ‌brand after ceding market share to rivals.

The company ‌has ​undertaken ‌several rounds of layoffs in recent years.