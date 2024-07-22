WH Doc: Biden Performing All Duties Amid GOP Skepticism

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Monday that President Joe Biden is performing "all of his presidential duties" during his recovery from COVID even as one Republican lawmaker is calling for "proof of life" of the 81-year-old.

In a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre late Monday afternoon, O'Connor informed that Biden's symptoms have "almost resolved completely" after a 10th dose of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19.

Biden, recovering at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, called into a rally that Democrat presumptive nominee Kamala Harris was having at her campaign headquarters, also in Delaware, her first public comments since Biden dropped out of the race Sunday.

"We're still fighting this fight together. I'm not going anywhere," Biden said on the call. "I will always have your back."

Neither O'Connor's update or Biden's voice were enough to assuage some Republican lawmakers who are skeptical about the whereabouts of the president, who has not been seen in several days. "A letter from a doctor is not proof of life. For the third time today, I'm asking Joe Biden to provide the American people with proof of life," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said in a post to X. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted, "Where is Joe Biden? Serious question. Is he ok?" Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon, according to his official schedule released late Monday.