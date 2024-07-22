WATCH TV LIVE

WH Doc: Biden Performing All Duties Amid GOP Skepticism

Monday, 22 July 2024 09:41 PM EDT

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Monday that President Joe Biden is performing "all of his presidential duties" during his recovery from COVID even as one Republican lawmaker is calling for "proof of life" of the 81-year-old.

In a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre late Monday afternoon, O'Connor informed that Biden's symptoms have "almost resolved completely" after a 10th dose of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19.

Biden, recovering at his beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, called into a rally that Democrat presumptive nominee Kamala Harris was having at her campaign headquarters, also in Delaware, her first public comments since Biden dropped out of the race Sunday.

"We're still fighting this fight together. I'm not going anywhere," Biden said on the call. "I will always have your back."

