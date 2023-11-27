WH Rebuts GOP Obamacare Threats

The White House on Monday pounced on what it sees as a winning issue in 2024 — Obamacare.

Specifically, the ramifications on the middle class if the Republicans and their presumed nominee, Donald Trump, had their way, The Messenger reported Monday.

The White House fired off a memo saying that the objective of Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and "MAGAnomics" is "tax giveaways for rich special interests, even if it means major price hikes on families," according to The Messenger, citing the note itself, reporting to have seen it.

The memo also points out Johnson's stance on repealing the Affordable Care Act — which he voted for in 2017 — and alleged dark money from the pharmaceutical industry's lobbyist to House Republicans in an effort to blunt drug prices reform, The Messenger reported.

Further, as chair of the Republican Study Conference in 2019, Johnson led the group in presenting a "conservative framework as an alternative to more, destructive government interference." The proposal called for a rollback of protections for pre-existing conditions, an end to Medicaid expansion as well as fundamental changes to the entire Medicaid program.

"Nowhere is the MAGAnomics threat to middle class families' bottom lines more severe than when it comes to health care," wrote White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, according to The Messenger.

And though the memo does not mention Trump, according to the report, it comes two days after Trump said he is "seriously looking at alternatives" if he wins a second term.

"The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it's not good Healthcare," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

The White House thinks that, like abortion, attempts to get rid of Obamacare help them at the polls, saying voters "forcefully rejected" attempts to repeal it the last four election cycles.

While the WH memo didn't mention Trump by name, a statement from the Biden-Harris 2024 ticket did.

"Donald Trump's America is one where millions of people lose their health insurance and seniors and families across the country face exorbitant costs just to stay healthy. Those are the stakes next November," a Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson said earlier Monday.

Given that taxes on the rich are a major funding source for Obamacare, the memo hinted at the White House's plan of attack behind Biden-Harris.

"Congressional Republicans value tax welfare for the wealthiest taxpayers and big corporations," Bates wrote, according to The Messenger. "They value Big Pharma and health insurance industry profits so much that they're going to cut Medicare benefits that people have paid into their whole lives."

