Trump: I 'Sarcastically' Mix Up Biden, Obama Names

Former President Donald Trump said he intentionally has used former President Barack Obama's name instead of President Joe Biden's while making some sarcastic comments.

Trump, the current clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Monday he has used Obama's name as a way to suggest his role in the current Biden administration.

Some of Trump's opponents, though, have used Trump's comments to insinuate he may be losing it mentally. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' team earlier this month posted a series of Trump's recent verbal mistakes.

"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat's Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn't know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country."

Biden, 81 and the oldest man to hold the office of president, has heard criticisms after committing verbal gaffes and tripping several times on the stairs to Air Force One.

Opponents perhaps see an easy topic with which to criticize the 77-year-old Trump.

Forbes on Nov. 12 reported that Trump had mixed up Biden and Obama for at least the seventh time in recent months.

Trump on Monday pointed to a recent physical exam.

"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House," he posted on Truth Social. "Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women's Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!"

The former president last week posted a letter from his physician that reports the former president is in "excellent" physical and mental health.

The letter contained no details to support its claims — measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.

Dr. Bruce A. Aronwald, a New Jersey physician who says he has been Trump's doctor since 2021 and most recently examined him in September, reported that Trump's "physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional."