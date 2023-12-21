×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | joe biden | press conference | end of year | bidenomics | karine jean-pierre

Biden Won't Hold Year-End Press Conference; WH Defends Him

By    |   Thursday, 21 December 2023 07:44 PM EST

The White House on Thursday defended President Joe Biden's decision not to hold an end-of-year press conference, saying he talked to reporters "yesterday."

Biden's last press conference was a bilateral gaggle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Dec. 12.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed about whether Biden didn't want to face the press to defend his record.

"I think anytime the president travels and is in front of the American people, he does that. He did that in Wisconsin, where he talked about Bidenomics," Jean-Pierre said Thursday. "He talked about small businesses and how that's a pillar of Bidenomics and investing in America. So you heard him do that directly to the American people."

Jean-Pierre was pressed again on it, given that Biden had only one event, a phone call, on his Thursday schedule. Why couldn't he "make time" for a year-ender?

"He made time yesterday to talk to the press yesterday. He did," Jean-Pierre said. "He talked to them. We made time to make sure that he gave a statement about what was happening in Venezuela, about the hostage exchange, the swap that you all saw that was very successful, a time to do that. He stood in front of the press pool, in front of me, and made that statement and took some questions."

Not talking to the press is an ongoing theme with Biden, who is holding the fewest amount of press conferences since Ronald Reagan. Biden is averaging 11.3 per year, the least by far since Reagan's 5.75 over eight years, according to The American Presidency Project. Biden's numbers are through Nov. 20.

George H.W. Bush held an average of 35.5 per year, the most since Reagan. Donald Trump held 22.0 per year and Barack Obama an average of 20.38 over eight years.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House on Thursday defended President Joe Biden's decision not to hold an end-of-year press conference, saying he talked to reporters "yesterday."
white house, joe biden, press conference, end of year, bidenomics, karine jean-pierre
300
2023-44-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 07:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved