White House Cocaine Photos Released

Photos showing a small baggie containing approximately one gram of cocaine that was found in a locker this past summer at the White House have been released publicly, coming out months after the Secret Service's quick investigation led to no arrests or named suspect.

The cocaine was left in locker No. 50 near the West Executive entrance of the White House, just steps away from the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office. The pictures, which were released to Newsmax on Tuesday after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, show the packet inside the locker.

The drugs were found on the night of July 2, with the Secret Service wrapping up its investigation later. There was a brief evacuation at the White House and a sweep by a hazardous materials team before the substance was identified as cocaine, according to the New York Post.

The Secret Service, while wrapping up the investigation, said the FBI's forensic testing did not turn up fingerprints or sufficient DNA on the bag to determine where it had come from.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," the Secret Service said in a statement at the time.

The agency did not disclose whether any of the roughly 500 visitors from that day were interviewed, and the cocaine has since been destroyed.

The drugs were found while President Joe Biden, wife Jill, and son Hunter were away for a long weekend at Camp David. Hunter Biden has admitted to a history of addiction to crack cocaine.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during a July 7 briefing, accused the media of doing some "irresponsible reporting" about the Biden family and pointed out that they were away when the cocaine was found.

Meanwhile, national security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested that construction workers working on the West Wing at the time may have brought the cocaine in, and the Secret Service disclosed that marijuana has been confiscated twice from visitors.

A spokesman said nobody was arrested for the marijuana, as it did not meet the legal weight to bring charges on the federal or local levels.