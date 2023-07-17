Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Secret Service 'Destroyed' WH Cocaine Bag, DNA

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday the Secret Service "destroyed" the bag containing cocaine at the White House and does not have enough DNA evidence to identify who may have left it there.

"[The Secret Service] don't even have the key from the locker [where the cocaine was found] and they said originally 'we didn't find enough DNA, now, and they went back and said, 'we didn't find any DNA,'" Burchett said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday, discussing a briefing on the controversial drug find and resulting probe. "Apparently, they destroyed the bag and any chance of getting any DNA."

He said that if something similar occurred while he was the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, the police would have come in with "hazmat suits," put it into an evidence bag, and taken it to a lab for analysis.

"I was Knox County mayor," he said. "When we found an unknown substance somewhere, we called on law enforcement are sheriff's department, the best in the country, and our police department, one of the best in the country, obviously to come in with hazmat suits to put in the bag and take it to a lab. That's exactly what they should have done here. They should have taken it to Quantico and analyzed it, but instead, they destroyed the bag."

NBC News reported on July 13 that the Secret Service was closing its investigation into the bag of the drug found in a White House "cubby" near the Situation Room in the West Wing during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the report, the baggie containing the cocaine did not yield any usable fingerprints or DNA when examined at two different federal labs.

Likewise, security video footage of the area did not show who may have left the bag there.

"The investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," the Secret Service told NBC News.

Burchett said that it appears even some Republicans may be helping the Democrats covering up for the administration of President Joe Biden.

"We have some [GOP] members that don't have any guts, frankly and it ticks me off," he said. "I have often said that you know, we are the government's checkbook, and we need to start cutting money to these groups. The IRS, the Pentagon, Department of Justice."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!