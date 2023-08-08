White House Pushes Back on McCarthy Impeachment Talk

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., continues to appease conservatives by lying about President Joe Biden's involvement in his son's foreign business dealings, according to a White House spokesperson.

McCarthy appeared Tuesday night on Fox News Channel's "Hannity" and spoke about allegations that then-Vice President Biden and his son were involved in influence peddling. Some members of House GOP conference want to pursue impeachment against Biden and members of his administration.

There is, indeed, a growing insistence among many in the GOP that Biden was a knowing, active participant in his son's questionable dealings. And as various House inquiries dig into that issue, a chorus of support for an impeachment hearing has gained voices.

"Last night on Hannity, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continued lying about President Biden — making a series of plainly false, widely debunked attacks in order to promote the extreme far right’s baseless impeachment stunt that even some members of McCarthy’s own caucus are expressing concerns about pursuing," Ian Sams, special assistant to the president, and senior adviser and spokesman for White House Counsel’s Office, wrote in a statement received by Newsmax’s James Rosen.

"Speaker McCarthy has decided the truth should not get in the way of his and House Republicans’ relentless efforts to smear the President. They are prioritizing their own extreme, far-right political agenda at the expense of focusing on what really matters to the American people: working together to make their lives better.

"Instead of pursuing this shameless and baseless impeachment stunt, House Republicans and Speaker McCarthy should join the President to work on continuing to bring down inflation and lower costs, create jobs, and grow the economy. That is, after all, what the American people sent their leaders to Washington to do."

Sams cited, in his opinion, three "lies" expressed by McCarthy. They included:

Saying the Biden Administration has obstructed House Republican investigations.

Claiming a "Russian oligarch" gave the Bidens $3.5 million.

Saying the FBI didn't act on information from an informant.

Besides writing that the Treasury Department and FBI had cooperated with the House Oversight Committee, Sams added that House Republicans "have repeatedly refused to release evidence that doesn't fit their selectively tailored false narratives."

Sams also wrote that The Washington Post fact-checked the claim that a Russian paid the Bidens years ago and found it false. "In fact, House Republicans' own witness Devon Archer testified last week that Hunter 'was not involved' in this transaction," Sams said.

Citing the FBI, mainstream media outlets The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, and former Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky, Sams wrote that the "false bribery claim has repeatedly been debunked."

In recent House hearings, testimony from a onetime business associate of Hunter's said Joe Biden had a role in some 20 of Hunter's calls. For some, that has reinforced suspicions that Hunter was -- for the financial gain of himself and his family -- peddling access to his dad, who was at the time vice president under President Barack Obama.