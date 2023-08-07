Hunter Pal Schwerin Made More Trips to Obama WH, VP Than Known

Eric Schwerin, a longtime business associate of Hunter Biden who also managed his family's financial affairs, reportedly made more visits to the White House during Barack Obama's presidency and to the official residence of then-Vice President Joe Biden than previously believed.

Schwerin visited the White House and the Naval Observatory in Washington at least 36 times between 2009 and 2016, the New York Post reported Monday, citing an analysis published by Fox News.

The Post initially reported in April 2022 that Schwerin visited the White House and vice president's residence at least 19 times during Obama's presidency.

Schwerin was managing director of the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded by Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, who testified last week before a House committee that Joe Biden as vice president knew about and was involved with his son's business dealings, contradicting what Joe Biden has claimed as president.

The Post reported Schwerin and Hunter Biden might have first met while working in the Commerce Department during the Clinton administration. Schwerin also was listed as a partner in Hunter Biden's lobbying firm, Oldaker, Biden & Belair, from 2002 to 2008, according to disclosure forms.

Schwerin's visits to the Naval Observatory included a trip Dec. 12, 2015, for a holiday reception, Fox News reported. Among the others in attendance were Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Archer. The reception took place days after Joe Biden returned from Ukraine, where he threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if the country's top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was not fired.

The Post reported emails from the abandoned hard drive in Hunter Biden's laptop showed Schwerin moving money on behalf of Joe and Hunter while helping the latter handle family expenses. Schwerin received then-Vice President Joe Biden's "Delaware tax refund check" and he and Hunter talked by phone about Joe Biden's mortgage.

The Post reported that in February, Schwerin was also involved in the transfer of Joe Biden's Senate papers to the University of Delaware in March 2010 — a transfer that might have included "sensitive" and "classified" documents. Special counsel Robert Hur is investigating Joe Biden's handling of such documents. By December 2017, Hunter had fallen out with Schwerin and attempted to cut ties with him.

The Post reported the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment and attempts to reach Schwerin were not immediately successful.

