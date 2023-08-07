Rep. Jordan: FBI Agent Lied About Hunter Laptop, Facebook Talks

An internal Facebook document shows an FBI agent lied under oath regarding contacts with social media companies to suppress reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop just before the 2020 election.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, tweeted Monday about the disclosure that FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan of San Francisco was "the main conduit between the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force and Big Tech."

Jordan has been revealing information on Facebook-FBI ties on Twitter in his "Facebook Files," a play off the Twitter Files reporting done earlier this year that first exposed how federal intelligence agencies and Big Tech conspired to censor information on social media.

"Agent Chan was in the meeting between the FBI and Facebook on Oct. 14, 2020 — the day the @nypost published its story on the Hunter Biden laptop," Jordan tweeted in a lengthy thread.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Chan testified during a deposition in Missouri v. Biden – a case in which a Louisiana judge in July prohibited the Biden administration from contacting social media companies to restrict material it deemed misinformation. According to transcript excerpts provided by Jordan, Chan said under oath he was not part of any other meetings besides the Oct. 14, 2020, one in which Hunter Biden's laptop was discussed and was not aware of any communications between anyone at Facebook and anyone at the FBI related to the laptop story. He also said he had no knowledge of the FBI's investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop.

But Jordan called Chan's testimony "completely false" and revealed an internal Facebook document from a Facebook employee who was an ex-FBI agent that proves Chan did not tell the truth in his deposition.

"I spoke with SSA Elvis Chan [FBI San Francisco] on 15 October 2020 as a follow up to the call with the Foreign Influence Task Force on 14 October," the document revealed. "I asked SSA Chan whether there was any update or change since the discussion on 14 October 2020 as to whether the FBI saw any evidence suggesting foreign sponsorship or direction of the leak related to Hunter Biden as published in the New York Post story on 14 October.

"SSA Chan advised that he was up to speed on the current state of the matter within the FBI and that there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection or direction of the leak."

In an email to Newsmax, the FBI declined to comment.

"Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee's efforts to interview Agent Chan?" Jordan tweeted. "Our investigation remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public with our findings as we prepare and consider legislation to fight the censorship-industrial complex and protect the First Amendment."