Chef José Andrés to Launch Restaurant in Former Trump DC Hotel

The Washington building formerly known as Trump International Hotel has a new occupant in celebrity chef José Andrés.

On Monday via Twitter, Andrés shared the news that The Bazaar by José Andrés, his chain restaurant, will open a location in the former Trump hotel, which is also the site of the historic Old Post Office building.

''People of DC big news! Today after a dream of 30 years I'm announcing we will open @bazaarbyjose in the Old Post Office!'' Andrés tweeted.

''Building longer tables in the heart of our nation's capital, welcoming people from across the city and the world I'll share more soon..''

In the video, Andrés said it had been his longtime dream to open a restaurant at the Old Post Office — which occupies an entire city block, centered on the north side of the Federal Triangle along Pennsylvania Avenue, the ''link between the Capitol and the White House.''

According to the General Services Administration, the Old Post Office Building debuted in 1899 as the ''second-tallest structure in the nation's capital, after the Washington Monument. For most of the 20th century, it seemed that the massive Romanesque Revival structure was destined to be demolished, but through the efforts of dedicated preservationists it has become one of Washington's favorite landmarks.''

And roughly 80 years later, ''redevelopment plans for the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor included preservation of the Old Post Office Building, and renovation began in 1977. The plan called for retail commercial spaces on the lower level, with Federal offices on the upper levels.

''This adaptive, mixed-use approach received national attention as a viable approach to historic preservation. In 1983, the building was officially renamed the Nancy Hanks Center in recognition of her devotion to the preservation of significant buildings.''

Andrés might have been at the site sooner. A few years ago, however, he had an apparent dispute with the Trump Organization regarding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's ''immigration rhetoric'' and subsequently pulled out of a collaboration deal.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Andrés two years earlier due to his refusal to open a restaurant at the hotel, suing the chef for $10 million and claiming breach of contract.

Andrés and the Trump Organization settled the lawsuit in 2017.