Car Plows into Crowd, Gunshots Fired at Holiday Parade in Wisconsin

A speeding red SUV plowed through a Christmas parade on Sunday, triggering what reports are calling a mass casualty event. An officer with the Waukesha police told Newsmax that shots had been fired but offered no further details about where or when.

A police news conference revealed people had been killed, but the number or names of those killed was not given. A person of interest is in custody.

According to Heavy, an officer reported that there were as many as 40 wounded or lifeless. Heavy adds that the shots fired came from the car that plowed through the parade, after which patrons began gathering loved ones inside shops.

One man whose son was almost hit by the SUV told Heavy the details.

Michael Hurst, a woodworker from Waukesha whose son was almost hit by the SUV, says, "We just heard screaming up the parade route and looked over, and the red jeep or SUV came barreling through."

"I pulled my son away. He probably got missed by about a foot. There was a little kid next to us that got hit," Hurst adds. "I did see dead bodies. The amount of people who are going to be dead from this, it might even be worse than that Las Vegas shooting. They have a whole block of Main Street that is casualties. We did hear that there were active shooters. We don't know where that came from or if that's true. The police pulled me into a building and said to stay in there, get in there, there's active shooters. One officer told us they did stop the active shooters. My son was out in that street grabbing candy."

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It's unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

In one video posted on social media, a red SUV appeared to speed toward marchers from behind, and in a second video police appeared to open fire on the same vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.

Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street decked out with Christmas lights in the aftermath of the incident. Bundled up people huddled on sidewalks as dusk fell.

Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.

“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time,” Thompson said. It wasn’t clear if the person was in custody; Thompson deferred questions until a later briefing.

Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he did not believe there was any current danger to the public.

Police in Waukesha, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee, were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

A video taken along the parade route showed a group of what appeared to be teenage girls dancing with white pompoms and wearing Santa hats. The SUV plows into the group as the person filming shouts, “Oh my God!” over and over. The video shows people tending to at least one of the girls on the ground.

Another video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter’s dance team was hit by the SUV.

“They were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” he said. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told The Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

The parade is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s edition was the 59th of the event that’s held each year the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming for the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.