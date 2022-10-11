TV Ad Shows Sen. Warnock in Alleged Domestic Dispute

A new TV ad includes police bodycam footage showing Raphael Warnock's then-wife after an alleged violent domestic altercation with the Democrat Georgia senator.

PAC 34N22, supporting Republican Herschel Walker's Senate campaign, is spending $1.5 million to air the spot in the Atlanta media market over a two-week period before the midterms, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Warnock ran over his wife with his car, refused to pay child support, and neglected the terms of his divorce — all while refusing to take any responsibility whatsoever," 34N22 spokesman Stephen Lawson said in a statement shared with the Examiner.

"He continues to throw stones at glass houses, and his blatant hypocrisy will now be on full display for Georgia voters."

The 30-second spot, entitled "Good Actor," includes publicly available police bodycam footage showing Warnock's ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, in tears and visibly shaken. She accused the then-senate candidate of attempting to run her over with his car.

Warnock denies the allegations.

The incident was reported during Warnock's senate campaign but did not have a great impact.

The ad comes after a week in which Walker was attacked with reports that he allegedly paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion, which goes against Walker's position on abortion restrictions.

President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Walker, his longtime friend, gave the Republican candidate $750,000 through is new MAGA Inc. PAC.

Walker has denied the accusations and claimed not to know the woman, prompting new revelations that she apparently is the mother of one of his four children.

Appearing on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Thursday, Walker was asked about the allegations from an anonymous woman.

"I know this is untrue," Walker told Hewitt. "I know it's untrue, and they keep telling me things like that, and it's totally, totally untrue. And I'm not sure why that would be told.

"I know nothing about any woman having an abortion. And they can keep coming at me like that, and they're doing it because they want to distract people."