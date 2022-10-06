Herschel Walker Denies Latest Love Child Allegations

Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker continued to deny allegations that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion and that he also fathered a child with the woman.

Walker, a Republican in a tight race against Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, appeared on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Thursday, when host Hewitt began the interview by asking about the allegations from an anonymous woman.

"I know this is untrue," Walker told Hewitt. "I know it's untrue, and they keep telling me things like that, and it's totally, totally untrue. And I'm not sure why that would be told.

"I know nothing about any woman having an abortion. And they can keep coming at me like that, and they're doing it because they want to distract people.

"I know that, because, you know, I've already been forgiven. And if I've been forgiven, why in the world would I not be forgiven of something like that?"

Hewitt followed up by asking if there was anything for which Walker needed to be forgiven "vis-à-vis" the unnamed woman.

"No," Walker told Hewitt. "Well, that's what's so funny. And I'm saying I've been forgiven because of all of the things I did when I went to my, the thing with my ex-wife and all that, and things I did I don't know how many years ago that I wrote in my book. I forgot.

"I wasn't perfect. I had my problem with mental health. And I was, I've been, I hate to say, I've been born again, but I have a new life. And I've been moving forward, and had that happened, I would have said it, because it's nothing to be ashamed of there.

"You know, people have done that, but I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it, but I know nothing about that."

Walker said he did not know the identity of the woman on which the Daily Beast reports were based.

"I have no idea at all," Walker said, "and that's the problem, when they said I had a kid that I was hiding, a lot of people don't know that this same reporter found out that this was not true, never wrote a retraction, never said anything.

"They just let it go and went on. In this case here, they're saying, 'Oh, some alleged woman, and now it's somebody that you used to know or you know so well and this and that,' and I said, Yeah, they can say a lot of things, but I know for a fact no one has ever told me, or I paid for an abortion. That never happened."