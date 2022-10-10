×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: midterms | senate | dick morris | republicans

Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Senate 'Sweep' Possible

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt")

By    |   Monday, 10 October 2022 08:34 PM EDT

A Republican "sweep" of the Senate is possible in November, political analyst and author Dick Morris tells Newsmax.

Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said Monday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that polling he has been involved with shows some of the "sleeper races" leaning to the GOP candidates.

The Senate is currently in control of the Democrats with each party holding 50 seats and Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. But Morris sees three GOP candidates -- Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Blake Masters in Arizona and Herschel Walker in Georgia -- as the keys to turning the tide.

Republican turnout is vital, Morris said.

"Abortion was providing some [enthusiasm] for Democrats, but that's kind of fading now, and I think that we may have a real Republican sweep," he said.

Oz, Masters and Walker all are being outspent, but are catching up, he said, adding that the Senate is likely to remain 50-50 if Oz loses his race to current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

But "If Oz wins, as I think he can, and we picked up at least one of those other two seats like Masters I think that we can in and we'll win with 52 or 53 seats," Morris said. "But I want to stress that it is possible this year to just clean up. We could win all of these races because the polling is so pro-Democrat in its bias."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A Republican "sweep" of the Senate is possible in November, political analyst and author Dick Morris tells Newsmax.
midterms, senate, dick morris, republicans
292
2022-34-10
Monday, 10 October 2022 08:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved