Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Senate 'Sweep' Possible

A Republican "sweep" of the Senate is possible in November, political analyst and author Dick Morris tells Newsmax.

Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said Monday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that polling he has been involved with shows some of the "sleeper races" leaning to the GOP candidates.

The Senate is currently in control of the Democrats with each party holding 50 seats and Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. But Morris sees three GOP candidates -- Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Blake Masters in Arizona and Herschel Walker in Georgia -- as the keys to turning the tide.

Republican turnout is vital, Morris said.

"Abortion was providing some [enthusiasm] for Democrats, but that's kind of fading now, and I think that we may have a real Republican sweep," he said.

Oz, Masters and Walker all are being outspent, but are catching up, he said, adding that the Senate is likely to remain 50-50 if Oz loses his race to current Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

But "If Oz wins, as I think he can, and we picked up at least one of those other two seats like Masters I think that we can in and we'll win with 52 or 53 seats," Morris said. "But I want to stress that it is possible this year to just clean up. We could win all of these races because the polling is so pro-Democrat in its bias."

