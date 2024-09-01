Tim Walz's Brother Warns America, Backed Trump

The brother of Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has come out with a warning for America, backing Trump and saying his brother is "not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

"I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology," Jeff Walz told the New York Post on Saturday after a series of scathing Facebook posts warning against electing his own brother surfaced.

Jeff Walz, 67, is reportedly considering publicly backing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump but is holding off to date to keep his "family out of it."

"I've thought long and hard about doing something like that," Jeff Walz wrote to a Facebook poster who asked that he get on a campaign rally stage with Trump to announce his endorsement, the Post reported without linking to the official posts. "I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it.

"The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

Gov. Walz, 60, also has a 63-year-old sister who lives in Nebraska.

Jeff Walz says he has not spoken to his brother in eight years, which included not telling his family he was picked to be Harris' running mate.

"My family wasn’t given any notice that he was selected," Jeff Walz wrote on Facebook, the Post reported.

Jeff Walz donated $20 to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and never donated to his brother's House campaigns, according to the Federal Election Commission.

"Tim Walz's own brother knows his socialist ideology is dangerous for America," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told the Post. "Together with Kamala Harris, inflation will get higher, the illegal immigration crisis will get worse, and our nation will look more like Venezuela.

"Someone who puts tampons in boys' bathrooms, lets their cities burn during defund police riots and taxes citizens saddled with debt to give illegal immigrants free tuition should not be in elected office, let alone vice president."

It is not unprecedented for a Trump backer to bail on Democrats. Former President Barack Obama's brother Malik Obama and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have done it, too.

"If the mainstream media has no problem amplifying the voices of Mary Trump and the family of RFK Jr. who speak out against Republicans, then the American people deserve to hear more from Tim Walz's brother," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told the Post.

The Harris-Walz campaign representatives did not respond to the Post's requests for comment.