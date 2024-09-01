Trump Trounces Harris 69 Percent-31 Percent in Mark Cuban's X Poll

Mark Cuban has been politically opposed to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the past two election cycles of 2016 and 2020, but his followers sure do not agree with him.

Cuban polled his 8.8 million X followers: "Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have?"

It did not go well for him, but it went great for Trump versus Kamala Harris: Trump won the poll 68.9% to just 31.1% for Harris, with 804,173 votes in the final results.

The poll results drew 7.1 million views, got more than 31,000 hearts, more than 23,000 retweets, and has more than 34,000 comments.

The results were potentially enlightening, but the responses were passionate, too.

X users followed with polls that put Elon Musk versus Cuban and Trump versus Cuban, and the results showed even larger landslides for both Musk and Trump against Cuban.

"Mark Cuban has taken up the art of 'Krassensteining' I see," famed Trump impersonator Shawn Farash, a frequent Newsmax guest, posted in reply to the shocking results.

"Posting polls to X only to get crushed by the majority of people here with common sense."

Cuban has been a vocal support for President Joe Biden and Harris and has been anti-Trump for years.

"In 2015, I was like, 'He's great; he's not a typical Stepford candidate'; I thought that was a positive," Cuban last month, the New York Post reported.

"A big part of that is I didn't think he had a chance. I just wanted to kind of screw things up in traditional politics, which I'm not a fan of."