Zelenskyy Adviser Reveals Weapons Needed to End War With Russia

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday revealed the weapons his country needs to end the war against Russia.

Podolyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace negotiators, took to Twitter to say:

"Being straightforward – to end the war we need heavy weapons parity: 1000 howitzers caliber 155 mm;

300 MLRS;

500 tanks;

2000 armored vehicles;

1000 drones. Contact Group of Defense Ministers meeting is held in #Brussels on June 15. We are waiting for a decision."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host the Wednesday meeting, at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. International ministers and chiefs of defense have been invited to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Podolyak's tweet came on a day Russia's Defense Ministry said its missiles had destroyed a large quantity of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Guardian that the war now depends on the weapons Ukraine receives from Western allies.

"Everything now depends on what [the West] gives us," Skibitsky told the Guardian. "Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our Western partners have given us about 10% of what they have."

Mykolaiv Regional Governor Vitaliy Kim also called for more support from U.S. and European allies.

"Russia's army is more powerful, they have a lot of artillery and ammo. For now, this is a war of artillery... and we are out of ammo," Kim said, Newsweek reported. "The help of Europe and America is very, very important."

Russian troops were attempting to seize Severodonetsk and its twin city, Lysychansk — doing so would place all of the Luhansk region under Russian control and give President Vladimir Putin a military victory.

It was reported Sunday that NATO countries in Europe had agreed to stop sending tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces, and Spain apologized to Germany for having talked about sending German tanks to aid Ukraine.

Reasons for the halt include NATO countries unable to mass-produce military equipment because Russia has stopped selling materials including titanium, which is vital to producing the composite armor for tanks.

President Joe Biden said May 31 that the United States would send Ukraine advanced rocket systems and munitions.

The $700 million pledge is a substantial escalation in the U.S.' posture toward the Kremlin as Putin's three-month-old war against Ukraine raged on.