Iranian National Arrested at LAX in Weapons Case

Federal authorities arrested an Iranian national at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of trafficking weapons on behalf of Tehran, in a case highlighting ongoing national security concerns tied to the regime.

Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was taken into custody Saturday night and charged with violating federal sanctions laws by allegedly brokering the sale of Iranian-made weapons, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

"Last night, Shamim Mafi … was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran," Essayli said Sunday in a post on X, detailing the charges against her.

Prosecutors allege Mafi arranged deals involving drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured in Iran and sold to Sudan.

The charges fall under 50 U.S.C. § 1705, a statute that prohibits evading or violating U.S. sanctions against foreign adversaries.

If convicted, Mafi faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Authorities said Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016.

She is expected to make her initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

As with all criminal cases, she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, as officials continue to warn about the regime’s global activities, including weapons proliferation and support for proxy conflicts.

Essayli's post confirming the arrest and the nature of the allegations underscored the seriousness of the charges and the potential national security implications.

The case centers on claims that Mafi helped facilitate the movement of military-grade equipment tied to Iran’s defense industry, raising concerns about the reach of Tehran’s networks.

Security experts have long warned that Iran’s use of intermediaries and covert channels to move weapons abroad poses a significant challenge for U.S. enforcement agencies.

The alleged involvement of a U.S.-based permanent resident in such activities is likely to intensify scrutiny over how foreign actors exploit access to American infrastructure and travel systems.

The case also comes as policymakers debate stronger enforcement of sanctions and tighter controls on foreign nationals linked to hostile regimes.

Critics argue that lax enforcement in past years has allowed adversaries like Iran to expand their influence through illicit trade.

Federal prosecutors have not yet released additional details about the scope of the alleged operation or whether others may be involved.

However, officials have made clear that efforts to disrupt illegal arms trafficking networks remain a top priority.

As the legal process unfolds, the case is expected to draw attention not only for its criminal implications but also for its broader significance in the ongoing effort to counter Iran’s activities on the global stage.