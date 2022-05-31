Biden: US Will Provide Ukraine With Advanced Rocket Systems

In an opinion editorial for The New York Times on Tuesday, President Joe Biden wrote the United States would send Ukraine advanced rocket systems and munitions.

The $700 million pledge is a substantial escalation in the U.S.'s posture toward the Kremlin as Russian President Vladimir Putin's three-month-old war against Ukraine rages on.

"We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," the president wrote.

"That's why I've decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."

U.S. officials have not supplied details on exactly which types of rockets the United States will provide, a follow-up report from the Times noted.

Biden also assured in his op-ed the U.S. does not seek to instigate a more significant conflict with Russia or overthrow Putin, clarifying a series of blunders that appeared to imply it several months ago.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said of Putin in late March while visiting Poland. Two days later, the president said he would not be walking "anything back."

The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in antitank and antiaircraft missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, helicopters, and other military equipment.

According to USA Today, the total amount of aid sent to Ukraine by the U.S. since the war began near the end of February could hit $53 billion soon, with additional funding expected.