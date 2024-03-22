Think Tank: Russia Braces for NATO Conflict by '26 or '27

Russia is preparing for a large-scale conventional war with NATO sooner than expected, a U.S.-based think tank revealed Wednesday.

In its daily "Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment," the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) revealed that financial, economic, and military indicators suggest Russia is preparing for a large-scale conventional conflict with NATO, "not imminently but likely on a shorter timeline than what some Western analysts have initially posited."

"Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasized in a [Wednesday] interview with CNBC that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is intensifying efforts to shift Russia to a war economy with the intention of being able to attack NATO as early as 2026 or 2027, citing unspecified German research," the ISW wrote. "Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated [Feb. 9] that new intelligence indicates that Russia may attempt to attack a NATO country within three to five years, an accelerated timeline from NATO's reported assessment in 2023."

Tensions between Russia and NATO countries, including the U.S., have been escalating since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Under NATO's Article 5, an armed attack against one or more members in Europe or North America "shall be considered an attack against them all."

"The timeline for the reconstitution of a significant Russian conventional military threat depends heavily on the financial resources Putin is willing to put against military efforts," the ISW wrote. "In the absence of other explanations for Putin's apparent preparations to risk damaging his relationship with wealthy Russian clients and in the context of continuing announcements of plans to expand the Russian military considered below, Putin's attempts to set conditions to stabilize Russia's economy and finances are most likely part of Russian financial and domestic preparations for a potential future large-scale conflict with NATO and not just for a protracted war in Ukraine."

Putin has often rattled sabers by hinting at possibly attacking NATO targets or raising the threat of a nuclear war. Last week, CNN reported Putin said Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russia' existence but "there has never been such a need." He said from a military and technical standpoint, Russia is ready for a nuclear war, though he didn't say one was imminent.

Putin also said during a news conference Sunday "everything is possible in the modern world" when asked about the possibility of a conflict between Russia and the West, Newsweek reported.

"But I have already said, and it is clear to everyone, that it will be one step away from a full-scale Third World War. I think hardly anyone is interested in this," he said.

The Russian military is undertaking structural reforms to support the war in Ukraine while expanding tis conventional capabilities in preparation for a potential future large-scale conflict with NATO, the ISW wrote.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed with his Ministry of Defense board on Wednesday about ongoing reforms intended to increase the Russian military's combat capabilities.

Newsmax reached out to Putin's office for comment.