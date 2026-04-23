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Tags: iran | mines | strait | hormuz

Report: Iran Lays More Mines in Strait of Hormuz

By    |   Thursday, 23 April 2026 07:34 PM EDT

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy has laid additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz this week, according to U.S. and regional sources, escalating tensions in a critical global shipping corridor and raising fresh concerns about energy supplies and maritime security.

The development, first reported by Axios, was confirmed by a U.S. official and another source with knowledge of the situation, who said American authorities are closely tracking the mine-laying activity.

The number of mines deployed was not disclosed.

The move marks a further intensification of the standoff between Iran and the United States in the strategically vital waterway, which serves as a chokepoint for a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Roughly 20% of the world's traded oil typically passes through the strait during peacetime, making any disruption a potential shock to global markets.

U.S. officials have been monitoring Iran's maritime operations amid a broader escalation that has included attacks on commercial vessels, seizures of ships and competing efforts by both Washington and Tehran to exert control over the waterway.

The presence of additional mines could complicate already challenging efforts to secure safe passage through the strait.

Mine-clearing operations are time-consuming and hazardous, often requiring specialized vessels and equipment to detect and neutralize underwater threats. Analysts warn that even a limited number of mines can significantly disrupt shipping by increasing insurance costs and deterring commercial traffic.

The United States has responded to the escalating threat by deploying additional naval assets to the region, including mine countermeasure ships and underwater drones designed to locate and disable explosive devices.

President Donald Trump has also taken a more aggressive stance, warning that U.S. forces would target any vessels suspected of laying mines in the waterway, according to recent statements and reports.

Trump on Thursday said that he had ordered the U.S. Navy "to shoot and kill any boat" that is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy has laid additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz this week, according to U.S. and regional sources, escalating tensions in a critical global shipping corridor and raising fresh concerns about energy supplies and maritime...
iran, mines, strait, hormuz
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2026-34-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 07:34 PM
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