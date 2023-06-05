Federal Gun Charges for Mom of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher

Deja Nicole Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old Virginia boy accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School earlier this year, has been charged with federal gun offenses, according to Axios.

Taylor, 26, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm while using a controlled substance. The first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, survived gunshot wounds to her hand and chest.

Taylor's attorney stated that she plans to plead guilty to the federal charges. In addition, she is facing state charges of felony child neglect and recklessly endangering a child by leaving a firearm accessible.

The incident has prompted a $40 million lawsuit by the injured teacher, who accuses the school of gross negligence for ignoring warning signs about the boy.