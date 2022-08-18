Former Virginia Deputy AG Sues Miyares, Others for Defamation

A former deputy attorney general in Virginia is suing her former boss, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and four other officials in his office for defamation regarding her termination over Facebook posts regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to disputing that she voluntarily resigned, Monique Miles says her professional reputation was damaged by claims that she lacked "transparency during her initial interviews for the position."

In addition to Miyares, other defendants include Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp, chief of staff Darrell Jordan, Director of External Affairs Klarke Kilgore, and spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita.

"The statements made by Defendants are demonstrably false, in that Plaintiff was truthful during all stages of her appointment and interview process, and further, that the Defendants either had direct knowledge of Plaintiff's social media posts prior to her initial interviews, and/or such knowledge was imputed to them by virtue of Defendant Jordan's position as the OAG's Chief of Staff," the lawsuit filed in state court in Richmond reads.

The lawsuit stems from posts made by Miles and an unflattering story about them published by The Washington Post on Feb. 10, which quotes LaCivita as claiming Miles had resigned. The posts on Facebook offered support for the Jan. 6 protesters, saying "Patriots are not taking this lying down."

In an interview with Newsmax later that day, Miles denied she had resigned and was summoned to meetings subsequent to the Post story, including with Slemp, where she was told to consider the day's events, take time to "process" them, and given an option to resign.

She also said that she was told that the 2020 elections issue was ''too controversial. The Jan. 6 topic is too nuclear. They didn't want any bad press for the office or for Jason [Miyares].''

She said in three hiring interviews she was never asked about any social media posts.

After the Virginia Attorney General's office issued a statement claiming that Miles was terminated for lacking transparency, Miles disputed the assertion, and said she had been told subsequently that she didn't help herself by speaking with Newsmax.

"They refused to retract the statement that I had resigned, so I spoke with [Newsmax] to get the true story of what had happened out, that I didn’t resign but was fired," Miles said Thursday. "DJ Jordan conveyed that the OAG took issue with me speaking to Newsmax and considered that a betrayal of trust. He even accused me of threatening the office, by even speaking to Newsmax to clear the record."

Miyares was elected in a Republican wave in Virginia in November, 2021, that also ushered in Glenn Youngkin as governor, Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor, and saw Republicans reclaim control of the House of Delegates.

“Ms. Miles is no longer employed by the Office of the Attorney General, and we have no further comment on the circumstances of her departure," LaCivita wrote in an email to Newsmax. "The Office of the Attorney General commits to vigorously defend against Ms. Miles’ claim for $1 million of taxpayer dollars and is confident that our legal position is strong."

