Former Virginia AG Disputes 'Transparency' Claim for Termination

Former Virginia Deputy Attorney General Monique Miles is disputing the Virginia Attorney General office’s claim that she lacked "transparency" during hiring interviews as the reason for her termination.

The attorney general’s office said Thursday it and Miles had "parted ways" following the publication of a story by The Washington Post wich reported Facebook posts by Miles that called the protesters "patriots" and suggested immediately following the 2020 election that election results could be voided by a court. The AG’s office told the Washington Post that she had resigned.

In an email to Newsmax later in the day, Victoria LaCivita, spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, said it was the office’s understanding she had resigned, adding: "Nevertheless, the Office of Attorney General has parted ways with Ms. Miles for lack of transparency during her initial interviews for the position. We appreciate her service and wish her well in the future."

Miles on Thursday said she was told in meetings with Attorney General Chief of Staff D.J. Jordan, Chief of External Affairs and Policy Klarke Kilgore and Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp that she was being asked to resign on the basis of the Washington Post story. The 2020 elections and Capitol protest on Jan. 6, 2021, were "too nuclear," she said she was told.

However, in three employment interviews with officials in the attorney general’s office, Miles said she was never questioned about those subjects or social media posts regarding the Capitol protests or election results.

"At no time did anyone ask about Jan. 6, the election results or Facebook posts," Miles said via telephone to Newsmax.

She said she submitted an application online on Dec. 15 at Jordan's urging and checked a box that she had not been involved in anything "controversial." Jordan, she said, has been a "Facebook friend" for four years.

"The views I expressed were the same as a large number of Republicans and independents, elected representatives," Miles said referring to the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election. "So there certainly was nothing active. I was not being dishonest. I don’t think they were controversial."

In a series of text messages late Thursday, which she said included Jordan, Kilgore, Slemp, and Miyares, Miles asked for the office to correct its "defamatory" statement about "transparency."

She was told she was "threatening" the attorney general and did not help her case by speaking with Newsmax.

"I don’t want to come across as taking down the AG," she said. "But I have a reputation to protect."

In requests left via phone message and email to speak with someone about Miles’ accusations, LaCivita responded via email that repeated a portion of her Thursday comment.

"Our office has parted ways with Ms. Miles," she wrote in a Monday email. "We appreciate her service and we wish her well in her future endeavors."

Related Stories:

'Real Housewives'' Jennie Nguyen Fired After Social Media Posts Resurface

'Let's Go Brandon' Boat Owner: 'Pressure From the Left' Disqualified Me