Conservative Stalwarts Win Lt. Gov., AG Races in Virginia

In reporting on the Republican sweep of the three statewide races in Virginia on Tuesday night, the national media did note the winning candidates would become the first black female lieutenant governor and first Cuban-American attorney general in state history.

Little mentioned was Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares are both swashbuckling conservatives who campaigned unabashedly on conservative themes.

Sears, 57, is a former state legislator, U.S. Marine, and past director of a homeless shelter. A native of Jamaica and naturalized U.S. citizen, she is a strong opponent of abortion and advocate of the right to keep and bear arms.

Last year, Sears was national chairperson of Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump and, on the campaign trail, she spoke proudly of her admiration of the former president.

With near-final results in, Sears edged Democrat State Delegate Haya Analya by about 51.43 to 48.57%.

State Delegate Miyares, who unseated Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring by a slim margin (50.81 to 49.19%), ran as a strong law and order candidate. He vowed "to keep our communities safe and secure" and vowed to oppose increasing any gun control in the Old Dominion.

Miyares, 45, is also strongly pro-life and voted against expanding Medicaid in the legislature.

Both Sears and Miyares are immediately being discussed as potential candidates for either the U.S. Senate or the governorship in 2025 (when GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin must by law step down after one term).

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.