×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2021 Elections | virginia | winsome sears | jason miyares | glenn youngkin

Conservative Stalwarts Win Lt. Gov., AG Races in Virginia

winsome sears speaks during a news conference
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears (Cliff Owen/AP)

John Gizzi By Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:09 AM Current | Bio | Archive

In reporting on the Republican sweep of the three statewide races in Virginia on Tuesday night, the national media did note the winning candidates would become the first black female lieutenant governor and first Cuban-American attorney general in state history.

Little mentioned was Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares are both swashbuckling conservatives who campaigned unabashedly on conservative themes.

Sears, 57, is a former state legislator, U.S. Marine, and past director of a homeless shelter. A native of Jamaica and naturalized U.S. citizen, she is a strong opponent of abortion and advocate of the right to keep and bear arms.

Last year, Sears was national chairperson of Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump and, on the campaign trail, she spoke proudly of her admiration of the former president.

With near-final results in, Sears edged Democrat State Delegate Haya Analya by about 51.43 to 48.57%.

State Delegate Miyares, who unseated Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring by a slim margin (50.81 to 49.19%), ran as a strong law and order candidate. He vowed "to keep our communities safe and secure" and vowed to oppose increasing any gun control in the Old Dominion.

Miyares, 45, is also strongly pro-life and voted against expanding Medicaid in the legislature.

Both Sears and Miyares are immediately being discussed as potential candidates for either the U.S. Senate or the governorship in 2025 (when GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin must by law step down after one term).

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
In reporting on the Republican sweep of the three statewide races in Virginia on Tuesday night, the national media did note the winning candidates would become the first black female lieutenant governor and first Cuban-American attorney general in state history.
virginia, winsome sears, jason miyares, glenn youngkin
261
2021-09-03
Wednesday, 03 November 2021 12:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved