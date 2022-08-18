Virginia Assistant Prosecutor: 'We Are Dangerously Close to a Civil War'

A Virginia prosecutor has come under fire for years-old tweets suggesting that "we are dangerously close to a civil war … White, Male, Christian, Heterosexual, and Wealthy vs. Everyone Else."

The Washington Free Beacon highlighted several past tweets from Kimberly Phillips, an assistant commonwealth's attorney in the office of Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj, in which she claims that the county in which she works is "the embodiment of white flight and racism" and "has created an environment where white supremacy to the exclusion of non-whites is safe."

She also said that the "civil war" she predicted is "not going to be fought with guns on a battlefield; but, it's going to be messy and divide families."

The tweets quoted by the Free Beacon were all made years before Phillips joined Biberaj's office in July 2020. The Free Beacon also notes that Biberaj received donations from the Justice and Public Safety PAC connected to liberal fundraiser George Soros.

Sean Kennedy, president of Virginians for Safe Communities, said in a statement to the Free Beacon that "Buta Biberaj is dangerously biased and exhibits poor judgment. Ms. Phillips is a radical and her prejudices warrant her immediate dismissal."