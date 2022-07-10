×
Tags: glenn youngkin | virginia | abortion

Youngkin Vows To Push 15-Week Abortion Ban In Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 July 2022 01:53 PM EDT

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Sunday he’ll push for a 15-week abortion ban now that the Supreme Court overturned the case legalizing abortion across the country.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” hailed the opportunity to “get a 15-week “pain threshold” bill done in Virginia for the first time.”

“Think about it, this was a state … that just 18 months ago was talking about enabling abortion all the way up through and including birth,” he said. “And now we're able to talk about a 15-week pain threshold bill where a baby feels pain. This is a remarkable moment for us. And it's an opportunity, I'm not going to let go.”

Youngkin declared he is a “pro-life governor.”

“This in Virginia is a debate that we are going to run to the Supreme Court's decision,” he said. “I agree with that this is a decision for states to make by elected officials, by the citizens of Virginia, and that's why, right out of the box, I called for a 15-week pain threshold bill to be formed and crafted by a bipartisan group of legislators.”

“I think this is what it's all about… this is a moment for our country to have a discussion around this and each state will decide something different,” he added. “And I think that's the real value of the Supreme Court's decision.”

Newsfront
