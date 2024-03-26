Fairfax Co., Va., to Celebrate Trans Visibility on Easter

The Fairfax County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday this year, according to multiple reports.

Although Transgender Day of Visibility is routinely marked on March 31, county local Stephanie Lundquist-Arora wrote in a piece for the Washington Examiner that board members are seemingly turning Christianity's holiest day "into a celebration of an ideology that undermines the church's core convictions."

During the meeting, Chairman Jeff McKay, a Democrat, said that board officials have a "moral responsibility to stand up for all people that we represent, not just the people we like or the people we agree with."

According to The Daily Wire, Supervisor Jimmy Bierman, another Democrat, said, "I'm just very happy that we're recognizing a community that has too often been pushed into the shadows and celebrating yet another community within our diverse tapestry here in Fairfax County." He added that the county wants "to make sure that everybody who's a part of our community feels welcomed, feels loved and feels empowered."

Lundquist-Arora wrote that the "nine Democrats present at the meeting all voted in favor of the measure, but they lamented that there was one member of the board who was not present for the vote."

The missing member, Republican Pat Herrity, "likely did not want to antagonize Christians who feel that their holy day is being desecrated," the Fairfax County resident wrote.

Democrat board member James Walkinshaw reportedly said he was "looking forward to the day when we have a full dais for this proclamation, and that day will come. One way or the other, that day will come."

According to Lundquist-Arora, the board's decision, while inappropriate, seems hardly necessary in a place like Fairfax County.

"The transgender activist community does not have a visibility problem in northern Virginia," she wrote. "But it does appear to have a narcissism problem. Fairfax County School Board, for example, has designated June as LGBT Pride Month and October as LGBT History Month. The community gets two full months of celebration in our district's schools. Apparently, that just wasn't enough."

Fairfax County Public Schools' policies appear to follow the county Board of Supervisors, according to Lundquist-Arora, with students as young as 12 asked to take a survey in 2021 that included questions about their sexual activity and preferences.

While anonymous and not mandatory, The Daily Wire reported that the survey targeted students in 8th, 10th, and 12th grade with questions about transgenderism, oral sex and contraceptive use.