Vince Shlomi to Newsmax: Big Tech Buried My Skit

Vince Shlomi, the former infomercial personality best known for pitching the ShamWow, told Newsmax on Tuesday that major technology companies suppressed his online content as he embarks on a long-shot congressional bid in Texas.

Shlomi is entering a crowded Republican primary in Texas' reliably red 31st District, setting his sights on unseating eight-term incumbent Rep. John Carter, 84, who announced he would seek reelection after more than two decades in Congress.

Shlomi, who gained national attention as a fast-talking television pitchman before moving into comedic skits and digital content, filed his candidacy with the state GOP and appeared on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to outline why he is now stepping into politics.

In the interview, Shlomi argued that his transition from marketing to political activism began after he created a parody project that he believes was unfairly restricted by major online platforms.

Asked why he wanted to get involved in public life, Shlomi said his experience battling digital gatekeepers convinced him that political change is necessary.

"Well, I mean, it's a long story, but, you know, I did a skit called Woke Busters. It's a parody on Ghostbusters. I write a lot of skits.

"Actually, the commercials themselves are about our skits, if you think about it. So I'm good at writing skits," he said.

He described how the timing of the project carried personal weight, adding, "And I did a Woke Buster.

"It literally took me nine months to finish, and it was done the day Charlie [Kirk] passed, and I was like, what a coincidence.

"I'm like, OK, this is surreal. And then, OK, I said I'll put it out on his birthday. And I did."

Shlomi said the rollout confirmed his suspicion that major platforms treat creators inconsistently.

According to him, traffic surged on alternative sites but stalled on Google and YouTube.

"And then a Big Tech — Google and YouTube — stopped showing [it].

"It didn't show it much; I only got like 500 views a day. Yet the other platforms were getting like 50,000 views a day.

"So I got millions of views on the other platforms, and nothing on YouTube and Google," he said.

He argued the disparity amounted to discrimination, using sharp comparisons to underscore his frustration.

"So I'm thinking, 'Oh, this is like discrimination.'

"This is like a Black guy going, you know, in the 1940s, going on the bus or sitting in the back of the bus or a Jewish person in the 30s — you know, go in the alley and sell your product.

"Comedy is my product, and I want it on YouTube, and I want to show it because that's why they exist, because of us," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com