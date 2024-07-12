Hungary PM Orbán: Trump Will Solve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Thursday that former President Donald Trump is "going to solve" the war between Russian and Ukraine.

This week, Orbán visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following the NATO summit in Washington, D.C. The European Union's longest-serving prime minister called the discussions "Peace mission 5.0." Orbán recently visited Russia, Ukraine and China to talk about a peaceful settlement to the war.

"It was an honour to visit President Trump today. We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's going to solve it!" Orbán posted Thursday night on X.

Trump responded with a Truth Social post thanking the prime minister and adding, "There must be PEACE, and quickly. Too many people have died in a war that should have never started!"

Trump has often claimed had he been president the past three years, he could have negotiated a peace agreement early in the war and saved lives. In a May 2023 townhall on CNN, Trump said, "They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I'll have that done – I'll have that done in 24 hours."

Trump's confidence in his peace-making skills extended into the first presidential debate on June 27, when Trump said to President Joe Biden: "If we had a real president, a president that knew – that was respected by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin ... he would have never invaded Ukraine."

In the two-and-half-years since Russia invaded Ukraine, the conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casulaties on both sides. Historian and political analyst Victor Davis Hanson described the conflict in March as the modern version of the Battle of Verdun, in which Germany and France inflicted more than a half-million casualties during World War I but neither army gained ground when it ended.

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said last week a top priority in a second Trump administration would be "to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war."