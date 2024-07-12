UK Ministry: Russian Forces Had 70,000 Casualties in May, June

The Russian military in May and June faced its highest losses to date, with more than 70,000 soldiers either killed or wounded, and about 1,000 more casualties are expected every day over the next two months, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

The increased casualties come after Russia opened a new front in the Kharkiv area while keeping its same pressure going over the 621-mile front lines in Ukraine's east and south, the ministry said in a daily update Friday, reports Politico.

"Although this new approach has increased pressure on the front lines, an effective Ukrainian defense and a lack of Russian training reduces Russia’s ability to exploit any tactical successes despite attempting to stretch the frontline further," the update noted.

The deaths and injuries will keep growing while Russia uses mass numbers of troops to try to overcome Ukraine's forces, the ministry said.

The Russian push in the Donetsk region has also caused high numbers of casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukraine does not reveal the numbers of those lost in the war, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Philadelphia Inquirer in June that the general death ratio at the war's front is one Ukrainian soldier lost for every six Russians.

Like Ukraine, Moscow does not officially report war casualties.

However, The Economist reported last week that between 462,000 and 728,000 Russian soldiers had been taken out of action by mid-June, a total higher than the country's entire force when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.