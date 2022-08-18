×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: viewership | cable | tv | streaming | netflix

Streaming Viewership Passes Cable TV for First Time in US

Smart TV with streaming options
Smart TV with streaming options (Michael Zech/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 18 August 2022 02:10 PM EDT

Americans now watch streaming services more than broadcast or cable TV, according to new data from Nielsen.

Streaming in July represented 34.8% of total consumption, while cable and broadcast came in at 34.4% and 21.6%, respectively.

Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Amazon increased their monthly viewing shares significantly as streaming usage grew 3.2% from June to July. On a year-over-year basis, streaming volume increased 22.6%.

Netflix gained the biggest share — 8% — boosted by the popular series "Stranger Things," which racked up 18 billion viewing minutes, "Virgin River," and "The Umbrella Academy."

Hulu was boosted by the new season of "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Bear." On Amazon Prime, viewers tuned in mostly to "The Terminal List" and new episodes of "The Boys."

Cable usage dropped 2% from June to July and engagement with cable genres was fairly flat in July, with sports posting the biggest decline — dropping 15.4% for the month and 34% from a year ago.

Broadcast TV fared worse, with a 9.8% overall drop and 41% for sports.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans now watch streaming services more than broadcast or cable TV, according to new data from Nielsen. Streaming in July represented 34.8% of total consumption, while cable and broadcast came in at 34.4% and 21.6%, respectively.
viewership, cable, tv, streaming, netflix
172
2022-10-18
Thursday, 18 August 2022 02:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved