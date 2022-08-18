Streaming Viewership Passes Cable TV for First Time in US

Americans now watch streaming services more than broadcast or cable TV, according to new data from Nielsen.

Streaming in July represented 34.8% of total consumption, while cable and broadcast came in at 34.4% and 21.6%, respectively.

Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Amazon increased their monthly viewing shares significantly as streaming usage grew 3.2% from June to July. On a year-over-year basis, streaming volume increased 22.6%.

Netflix gained the biggest share — 8% — boosted by the popular series "Stranger Things," which racked up 18 billion viewing minutes, "Virgin River," and "The Umbrella Academy."

Hulu was boosted by the new season of "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Bear." On Amazon Prime, viewers tuned in mostly to "The Terminal List" and new episodes of "The Boys."

Cable usage dropped 2% from June to July and engagement with cable genres was fairly flat in July, with sports posting the biggest decline — dropping 15.4% for the month and 34% from a year ago.

Broadcast TV fared worse, with a 9.8% overall drop and 41% for sports.