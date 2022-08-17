Dem Super PAC Spends $2M to Motivate Young Voters

Leading Democrat super PAC Priorities USA Action is spending $2 million on a digital ad campaign to encourage those under age 34 to register to vote before the midterm elections, especially those who have let their voter registration information lapse, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The digital ads, which will resemble content seen on TikTok and other social media platforms, will run on Facebook, Instagram, and Hulu through October in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Nevada. These states are expected to have competitive races for congressional seats and for governor.

The ad purchase is part of an overall $30 million spending commitment launched by Priorities USA Action for digital ads before the midterm elections in November.

Priorities USA made a similar effort four years ago, when it spent more than $50 million on digital ads, after Democrats were outspent online during the 2016 presidential campaign in which Republican Donald Trump won the presidency.