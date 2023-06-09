Poll: Trump Holds 23-Point Lead Over DeSantis in Iowa

A full 44% of likely Republican caucus participants in Iowa say they support former President Donald Trump, giving him a 23 percentage point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is favored by 21%, according to a new Victory Insights poll.

Here are how other candidates vying for the 2024 GOP presidental nomination fared in the poll, released Friday:

6% say they back South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

5% say they favor former Vice President Mike Pence.

5% say they support former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

3% say they back former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

2% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Nearly 14% of the remaining participants either favored other candidates or were undecided.

The poll, conducted June 3-6, surveyed 450 likely Republican caucus participants. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.