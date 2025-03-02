Exiled Amb.: Trump Kindles Freedom in Venezuela, Cuba

President Donald Trump's strong recent actions against Venezuela and Cuba is rekindling hope for freedom from those two dictatorships, according to exiled Nicaraguan Ambassador Arturo McFields.

"The U.S. is back and reassuming its leadership in Latin America," McFields, an exiled journalist, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States, wrote Sunday in an op-ed for The Hill. "This time, it will not hand power over to China, Iran, or any other Eastern Hemisphere power.

"Leadership through strength is fundamental. Like President Ronald Reagan, Trump is not willing to accept blackmail or pressure from any banana republic over key areas such trade, drug trafficking or migration. This administration is not afraid of conflict or controversy — on the contrary, it sees these as a necessary part of the path to change."

The proof is in the actions throughout Latin America, according to McFields.

"The policy of conquering in chaos is generating results in Venezuela and beyond," he continued. "For the first time, Mexico is handing over dozens of key drug lords to the U.S. without denials or delays. The Attorney General of Panama has also declared unconstitutional its government's agreements with Chinese companies in the port sector.

"More countries are receiving migrants and creating programs to repatriate them. And the list goes on and on. These changes don’t happen by accident, these changes are intentional, and it’s just getting started."

Among the actions hailed by McFields:

"Trump's announcement of an end to oil concessions to Venezuela." "The imposition of restrictions on U.S. visas for those who sponsor international medical brigades organized by Cuba's communist regime." "Including the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua prison gang on the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations."

"This new change of policy seeks to bury once and for all appeasement policies implemented by the Biden administration," he wrote. "The U.S. is finally calling out names and taking significant actions.

"A new standard is being set for relations with Latin America. The security, prosperity, and well-being of the U.S. is closely linked to the security and prosperity of this region. This administration is addressing the symptoms and root causes of migration.

"Trump is securing the borders and dealing with authoritarian regimes that intentionally generate greater immigration to the U.S. He is holding every country accountable for its share of the problem — a comprehensive and unprecedented approach."