Pentagon Orders Deployment of Stryker Combat Team to Border

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of up to 3,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, along with soldiers from a motorized brigade equipped with 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicles.

“As directed by President Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the deployment of a Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) and General Support Aviation Battalion to reinforce and expand current border security operations to seal the border and protect the territorial integrity of the United States, a priority for the President,” a senior defense official said in a press release.

“These forces will arrive in the coming weeks and their deployment underscores the Department's unwavering dedication to working alongside the Department of Homeland Security to secure our southern border and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States under President Trump's leadership.”

Stryker vehicles are lightly armored attack vehicles equipped with a machine gun or grenade launcher. They have been used in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.