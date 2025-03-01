WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | stryker | troops | border

Pentagon Orders Deployment of Stryker Combat Team to Border

By    |   Saturday, 01 March 2025 01:31 PM EST

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of up to 3,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, along with soldiers from a motorized brigade equipped with 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicles.

“As directed by President Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the deployment of a Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) and General Support Aviation Battalion to reinforce and expand current border security operations to seal the border and protect the territorial integrity of the United States, a priority for the President,” a senior defense official said in a press release.

“These forces will arrive in the coming weeks and their deployment underscores the Department's unwavering dedication to working alongside the Department of Homeland Security to secure our southern border and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States under President Trump's leadership.”

Stryker vehicles are lightly armored attack vehicles equipped with a machine gun or grenade launcher. They have been used in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of up to 3,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, along with soldiers from a motorized brigade equipped with 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicles.
pentagon, stryker, troops, border
162
2025-31-01
Saturday, 01 March 2025 01:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved