Man Charged at Trump Rally Threatens 'Massive Lawsuit'

The Las Vegas man arrested with firearms at a California Donald Trump rally over the weekend said he plans to sue the Riverside County Sheriff's office over the arrest.

Vem Miller, 49, told NewsNation on Monday that Sheriff Chad Bianco lied about Miller's actions and is using the incident for political gain.

"The sheriff is going to be investigated, he's going to lose his position, the deputy sheriff that was a part of this is going to be investigated, he's going to lose his position, there's going to be a massive lawsuit," Miller said on "Dan Abrams Live."

Miller, a former Nevada State Assembly candidate, said he always carries firearms for protection due to "death threats" from his work exposing corruption in government.

He maintained he had no intention of harming Trump and was only at the rally to cover it as a journalist. Miller has said he's a strong Trump supporter and even helped with the former president's campaign efforts in Nevada.

Bianco on Sunday told reporters, "If you are asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that stopped the third assassination attempt," although he admitted that was just speculation.

"We're looking at a sheriff that wants to be governor, he's trying to use this situation to basically boost his name," Miller said. "He has political aspirations. I know that for a fact."

Miller told the Los Angeles Times Monday, "As of right this second, I could prove everything they said is untrue. It's just going to be bad. That sheriff is going to lose his job.

"Unfortunately, [Bianco] appears to have committed career suicide."