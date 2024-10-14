Vem Miller: 'Multiple Lies' Were Told

A self-avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump who was attending his rally in Coachella Valley, California, on Sunday, said in an interview on Monday that he was essentially falsely dubbed as an assassin after sheriff deputies brought him in on a ticket for having a loaded magazine in his gun, which is against California law.

Vem Miller, the man Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco labeled as "probably" a would-be Trump assassin, told the "Stew Peters Show" that "multiple lies" were told to him Sunday evening.

"In this case," Miller began, "when I drove up to the rally, there was an area where there's special parking for the special invitees. So, before I go into this area, I drive up to the sheriff, somebody who was wearing a sheriff vest, obviously a part of the Sheriff's Department of Riverside, and I tell him, I'm pretty sure his bodycam was on, that 'Hey, I'm just letting you know I have firearms in the back of my car. I'm not gonna take it inside. I'm just letting you know out of common courtesy.'"

"Well, this leads to them pulling me over. Them telling me to get out of the car. Them telling me that I have to put my hands behind my back. Throwing me in a police car. Multiple lies throughout this. Because they lied to me and told me, 'Oh, we just want to check your serial numbers and make sure they're lawfully registered and not stolen guns.'"

"And I gave them permission to go get the serial numbers," Miller continued. "What I didn't give them permission to do was to completely ransack my car, which is what they do. It was obvious that they were trying to find something that wasn't there. They brought a bomb-sniffing dog – there was like 15 – 10-15 police officers literally tearing up my luggage, going through my equipment, going into my muffler, going into my hood. Just everything they tested. And low and behold, they didn't find anything, right?"

"And then the arresting officer comes to me and tells me he's taking me to jail anyways, right? Multiple lies happen at that point because he told me the Secret Service and the feds wanted to speak with me. Then he took me to this RV where the Secret Service and feds were stationed."

Miller said that, at this point, he saw, looking through the mesh outcrop of the RV, the expressions on the Secret Service and feds' faces. "And you could tell they're not buying this – the arresting officers' nonsense. Furthermore, I heard this arresting officer talk to another officer, and they were making fun of the MAGA people. So I knew there was definitely other intentions there. But when I saw the Secret Service and the feds, I could tell these guys were like, 'Dude?' It was almost like they didn't want to get involved."

Miller goes on to suggest that the Secret Service may not have wanted to get involved out of concern that the local sheriff's deputies were acting overzealously or gung-ho but green. He then added that he's never experienced a police interaction such as this in Nevada.

Miller said in his interview that he had not been released on a $5,000 bond for a firearms charge, but in fact, had been given a simple ticket. Newsmax has reached out to the Riverside Sheriff's Department for comment.